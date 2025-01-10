Cleaning You Shouldn't Do Under A Boil Water Advisory (And What You Can Still Do)

There could be many reasons that your community goes under a "Boil Water Advisory." Natural disasters, burst pipes, power outages, or toxins in the water supply can all cause disruptions to your local availability of consumable fresh water. If your water treatment facility is unable to safely supply clean water to your area, you may be told you're under a boil water advisory. This means that the tap water is unsafe to drink and possibly hazardous for other uses, including some daily cleaning tasks.

If this happens to you, you will likely be instructed to boil your tap water for one to three minutes before cooling it to a safe temperature for use in place of untreated tap water. Even many types of water filters won't offer protection against unsafe water in these events. You may also be advised to disinfect your water or use bottled water in place of tap water for certain cooking and cleaning tasks. It will be important to follow your local health official's instructions carefully as every case may look different.

The main daily cleaning tasks you'll need to avoid with compromised tap water are washing produce, cleaning food preparation areas, brushing your teeth, and washing dishes by hand. Most dishwashers are still okay to use if they have a sanitizing cycle or if they rinse at a temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit. This is one time no one will judge you for using disposable dishes. If you have an infant or small children, be sure to use either boiled water or commercially bottled water (if available) for cleaning bottles, feeding supplies, and any baby or toddler toys.