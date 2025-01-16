Heating Bill Too High? There's A Cheap Fix You're Overlooking

To reduce heating costs and make a room warmer on the cheap, you may want to update your current windows. But don't stress over the cost of brand-new windows: You can (hopefully) do this a lot more affordably.

Consider fixing window problems such as cracks and sealing gaps with weatherstripping and caulk if needed. Especially if you have an older home, there can sometimes be significant crevices alongside windows, and these can let an excessive amount of cold air in. However, even small, hairline cracks can be a big problem. Be sure to check for these by running your hand along the area — see if you feel a cool breeze coming in at a particular spot. Then, fill these cracks as needed. Fortunately for you, the cost of caulking windows is very low. You'll usually need to pay about $0.05 to $0.20 per linear foot to caulk a window yourself, or about $1.25 to $4 per linear foot to hire a professional for the job. To apply caulk, you'll simply need to use a caulking gun to fill gaps. Go around the exterior edges of a window frame, ideally in one continuous motion.

You should also think about adding window treatments or coverings such as curtains, shades, and blinds to minimize energy transfer. You may also want to install a window film or tint to improve insulation and efficiency. On the other hand, if you don't want to go to the trouble of fixing up old windows and you have the budget for real changes, you may want to consider buying energy-efficient windows instead. While these windows will cost you much more upfront, they can help ensure energy efficiency, saving you plenty as time goes on.