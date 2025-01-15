What Time Of Day Do Burglars Break Into Homes? It Isn't What You Think

When you picture a burglary, you probably think of an image straight out of a movie: A lone figure sneaking through windows under the cover of night, while the neighborhood is asleep. You might even imagine yourself grabbing a baseball bat and cautiously heading downstairs, only to find masked robbers rummaging through your belongings and secret hiding places. Popular culture has painted a vivid picture of how we expect break-ins to happen. And it makes sense, on a surface level — the darkness of night seems like the perfect cover for criminals to act unseen.

But what if we told you that this widespread assumption is wrong? Surprisingly, most burglaries happen when the sun is shining, not when it's dark. In fact, the most common window of time when break-ins happen is right in the middle of the day, between 10am and 3pm.

Break-ins at night occur less frequently simply because people are more likely to be home during those hours. In reality, the person breaking into your house would rather not come in when you and your family are sharing a meal, watching a movie, or even sleeping in bed — your presence risks their success. Similarly, burglars want to avoid being caught in the act by your neighbors. Even if you're on vacation, they might pick a time when the neighborhood is quiet — hence, work hours or school time.