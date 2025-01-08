Build A Custom Hearth Using Leftover Bricks
The hearth is often considered the heart of the home, and you can ramp up that feeling by creating your own custom hearth with leftover bricks. This project may fulfill a fireplace requirement (hearths are usually required for wood-burning or front-gas fireplaces) while also using up some leftover materials. Creating your own custom hearth has room for a lot of variation to suit your personal needs and design, and is simple enough most people could do it with minimal skill and materials. It's especially simple if you have bricks that are leftover from a previous project.
The type of hearth you create with this project will be driven by whether you have a wood stove or a fireplace, along whether that fireplace is electric, gas, or wood-burning. Wood stoves may require different specifications than many types of fireplaces. There are certain regulations you will need to be aware of as you build for the size and materials used in any potential hearth, depending on what kind of fireplace or wood stove you have. This will vary by state, city, or county, so be sure to examine your local building codes before you start putting together your custom hearth and keep safety in mind. Whether you have a wood stove or fireplace, a custom brick hearth can make an eye-catching (and cheap) addition to your living room.
Building a brick hearth for a wood stove
Though laying a natural stone hearth under a wood burning stove isn't overly difficult, it's important you know your local regulations. Not only are there required measurements for hearths, but you may also need wall protection. The National Fire Protection Association recommends your stove be a minimum of 3 feet away from any combustible material. If your stove is close to the wall you'll need protection there. Fortunately, brick is one of the best wall shields to use with a wood burning stove. Once you're clear on your regulations, you can get started on your custom hearth!
The basics of this project are pretty simple. You can start with a cement board on the ground first to provide more protection and a nice, even working surface. First, frame your hearth with your choice of material. Then, measure and cut your bricks to fit your space. Lastly, use mortar to seal your bricks in place and protect your floor from burning embers. You can place your bricks in any pattern (maybe herringbone?), so feel free to get creative. Use a circular saw with a concrete blade to cut bricks to fit your favored design. If wall protection is needed, repeat the bricking process starting at the floor and working your way up the wall. You could also opt for thin bricks to build a stone veneer wood stove backing, as long as you make sure you are still following local regulations.
Adding in creative touches for a modern, rustic fireplace
Creating a hearth for a fireplace is virtually the same as for a wood stove. Start with the floor level bricks. To lay the side bricks, mark lines horizontally to assist in ensuring their laid evenly. For the bricks above the fireplace, it's best to add metal support, such as pipes. Secure your support across the top of the fireplace and place those long metal poles underneath. Then, apply your mortar and bricks atop the support.
Once your bricks have set (24 to 48 hours), remove the poles or pipes that were helping to bear their weight. Lastly, lay out your bricks in front of the fireplace. As with a wood stove hearth, you can opt for any kind of pattern. Go traditional with all bricks going the same direction, or lay some bricks on their side and others flat for a more dynamic pattern. No matter what brick design you choose, make sure you use enough mortar (or cut your bricks) so they all end up the same, level height.
For a simpler process (though arguably less authentic looking), you can opt for thin bricks applied using strong adhesive and mortar. Thin bricks come in a variety of styles to easily match your aesthetic giving you a rustic brick hearth with a little less work. Lastly, you can top off the space with your choice of mantel — perhaps white to add a touch of modern or a thick slab of wood to tie into your rustic brick hearth.