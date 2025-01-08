Build A Custom Hearth Using Leftover Bricks

The hearth is often considered the heart of the home, and you can ramp up that feeling by creating your own custom hearth with leftover bricks. This project may fulfill a fireplace requirement (hearths are usually required for wood-burning or front-gas fireplaces) while also using up some leftover materials. Creating your own custom hearth has room for a lot of variation to suit your personal needs and design, and is simple enough most people could do it with minimal skill and materials. It's especially simple if you have bricks that are leftover from a previous project.

The type of hearth you create with this project will be driven by whether you have a wood stove or a fireplace, along whether that fireplace is electric, gas, or wood-burning. Wood stoves may require different specifications than many types of fireplaces. There are certain regulations you will need to be aware of as you build for the size and materials used in any potential hearth, depending on what kind of fireplace or wood stove you have. This will vary by state, city, or county, so be sure to examine your local building codes before you start putting together your custom hearth and keep safety in mind. Whether you have a wood stove or fireplace, a custom brick hearth can make an eye-catching (and cheap) addition to your living room.