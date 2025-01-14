The Dollar Tree Storage Hack To Keep Your Water Bottles Organized

To try this hack, start by picking up one or more book bins from the school section of Dollar Tree, depending on how many water bottles you need to store. Each book bin can hold approximately three water bottles, so calculate the number of bins you'll need based on your collection. These bins are particularly convenient because they're narrow yet long, keeping water bottles securely in place without shifting around. Plus, they don't take up valuable space needed for other items like dishes, cups, or mugs.

Once you have your bins, place them vertically inside your cabinet, as shown by Instagram user @thecraftedstudioco in her video above. Next, insert your water bottles horizontally into the bins, with the openings facing outward. This setup allows you to easily see all your cute reusable water bottles at a glance — yes, that means no more tedious hunting for a specific one. Plus, you can grab the bottle you need without disturbing the rest, keeping everything tidy and in place!

There are some purpose-made water bottle organizers available on the market that you can buy, but they usually retail for more than this Dollar Tree hack. While you can use things like wine racks to organize water bottles, these book bins have the advantage of being more compact and taking up minimal space. Plus, you can easily repurpose these bins for other storage needs down the line, like to store other oddly-shaped items, or for cleaning supplies under the sink. More than anything else, though, it's hard to beat that $1.25 price point.