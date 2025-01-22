Top 8 Furniture Picks For Spring 2025 From Hernest
Our homes are the ultimate extension of ourselves. When we invite others in, we share our values, our preferences, and our aesthetic with others. Sometimes, though, it can be difficult to achieve a perfectly balanced interior that is equally as chic as it is inviting, while simultaneously maintaining the utmost functionality. If you've been looking around at your space and feeling the need for a stylish, modern reset, there's no better time than now.
Hernest is a brand that believes great design should be accessible to everyone. Blending timeless design with exceptional craftsmanship, Hernest can help you achieve comfortable, practical, and visually appealing living spaces within your budget. Considering its incredible TV stands, show-stopping dining tables, stunning sideboards, and versatile consoles, the brand offers all the right furniture pieces to create your ideal lifestyle.
With Hernest's TV stands, good looks meet practicality
Hernest's gorgeous Valborg Wood TV Stand is the ultimate combination of high-end design and practical functionality. The piece is immediately striking: Its black ash wood veneer finish on the exterior makes a sophisticated contrast with its natural-toned interior. The media console features two sets of elegant arched double doors with tempered glass for displaying your most beautiful treasures. In the center, a generous stack of three drawers provides plenty of practical concealed storage to keep clutter at bay. With details like cord control holes in each section, an upscale plinth base, and a low-profile height to float effortlessly under wall-mounted TVs up to 75 inches, this incredible media console packs a dramatic design punch for $769.
For a more organic modern aesthetic, look no further than the refined Marisol Oval Wood TV Stand, which boasts two vertically-fluted tambour doors. The curved sides give the piece a graceful quality, while also being a practical space-saving consideration for small rooms. The gorgeous natural wood tone doors slide open along a curved track to reveal four adjustable compartments of concealed storage, with cord control holes for all of your media needs. The quiet luxury and organic warmth of this $839 media console speaks volumes.
Hernest's incredible dining tables make hosting gatherings of any size a breeze
For a small space dining room, there is nothing more important than being able to maximize the square footage to (comfortably!) host all of your loved ones. This is where the Magnus Extendable Dining Table comes into play, with its incredibly handy self-storing butterfly leaf that stretches the table from 63 to 78 inches long. This means that day-to-day, the table without the leaf can seat four in a small footprint, but when the time comes to entertain, the leaf can be inserted to accommodate six. The rich brown ash wood veneer table features a reeded apron, which adds a modern, sophisticated pop of texture. For only $1,499, this extendable table is an entertainer's dream.
Alternatively, if you have the square footage to feature a larger table, the magnificent Magnus Wood Dining Table is an ideal pick. Featuring the same organic modern reeding as the extendable version, this stationary option comfortably seats six to eight. The substantial legs span the entire width, giving the piece a sturdy, grounded look while still feeling airy and open. For $1,699, this luxurious table is just right for hosting gatherings of friends and family, with plenty of elbow room to spare.
Hernest's upscale sideboards perfectly balance interior storage space with refined exterior aesthetics
When it comes to sideboards, there is a perfect sweet spot between having a piece deep enough to store large serving platters yet not taking up too much precious entertaining space with an overly-large footprint. The Rolf Wood Sideboard certainly fits this ideal criteria, boasting dual full-height interior compartments with adjustable shelves for ultimate storage capacity and flexibility. The piece is also extremely easy on the eyes, with sophisticated curved sides and four fluted wood doors in a natural ash wood finish. For only $899, this elegant and versatile sideboard is substantial enough and stylish enough to hit all the marks.
If you are looking for a small space alternative but still love the textural interest of natural wood vertical reeding, look no further than the Sabina Wood Sideboard. At only 31.5 inches wide, this little beauty can fit almost anywhere, but still boasts a generous depth for accommodating larger serving platters and two adjustable shelves for maximizing storage capacity on a small footprint. Perfect as sophisticated storage for your dining room to create a down-to-earth yet refined statement, this $599 cabinet can also be used in any small nook throughout your home.
Elegant Hernest entryway consoles keep clutter at bay and wow your guests from the start
There is arguably nothing more satisfying than finding the perfect entryway storage solution to keep shoe chaos in check. If the cabinet also happens to be seriously gorgeous, though? It's a dream come true. This best-of-both-worlds scenario becomes reality with the beautiful Ingrid Wood Shoe Storage cabinet, featuring unique and elevated modern lattice pattern doors in an elm wood veneer finish. These minimalist doors hold a secret, though — not only do the slats allow practical airflow (thus avoiding moisture issues and odors on the interior), but the modest 47-inch width cabinet interior can effortlessly wrangle up to 20 pairs of shoes on four interior adjustable shelves. The $759 cabinet's upscale design adds visual interest to your entryway, its compact footprint can fit just about anywhere, and its storage capacity will keep your shoe collection tidy and organized.
Alternatively, perhaps your entry doesn't need a ton of storage. Maybe you're looking for a light, airy piece with a high-end look, to make an incredible first impression. The Rolf Wood Console Table does just that, with its small footprint and two hidden drawers for storage. With an overall vertical fluted design in a natural oak finish, the $399 piece has an organic, refined aesthetic that is both modern and humble, casual, and sophisticated. And that is the key to Hernest's appeal — high-quality furniture that makes your home more inviting, organic, and truer to you.