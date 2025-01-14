What's The Difference Between A Den And A Living Room?

You may think referring to a space as a "living room" or a "den" depends on where you grew up. But unlike the eternal debate between buggy and shopping cart (or soda and pop), these terms aren't interchangeable. You can find real estate ads using this terminology all over the country, and often in the same listing. So, then, what's the difference?

A house can have a living room and no den, but not a den with no living room. That's because a den is a cozier, second living room outside of the home's main living space. It is often defined by four walls, where most modern living rooms are more likely to be open. A den may also be referred to as a "bonus room" or "multipurpose room" and can be used as a home office, library, media room, playroom, or additional family room.

If used as a second living room, the den will be the smaller, less formal of the two rooms. A traditional living room is usually the first area guests see when they enter the house, so it is where the aesthetically pleasing furniture is kept. The den is where the old recliner and the big-screen TV are located. It's where comfort may be preferred over design — and why the den is usually found near the back of the home.