Here's Why Your Garage Floor Is Always Wet (& If You Should Worry)

Have you noticed that your garage floor is often wet? It may seem like a strange phenomenon, but a damp garage floor is something that plagues many homeowners. It's happened enough that it has been given its own name, sweating slab syndrome. Typically, sweating slab syndrome occurs because of the difference in temperatures from the ground and the slightly warmer air.

Specifically, this happens when warmer air comes into contact with your concrete garage floor that is a cooler temperature. Condensation on the floor will appear if the air cools at or below the dew point. While this is the most common explanation for your damp garage floor, it isn't the only one. It is also possible that moisture is coming up from the ground below your floor and seeping through the concrete to gather on its surface. This could have happened if your garage floor wasn't built with some form of moisture barrier.

Regardless of the reason behind your damp garage floor, it is something you should concern yourself with. Slick moisture can easily become a safety hazard, risking bad falls or other injuries. The continued moisture can also end up causing damage to your floor or stored items in the garage as well as becoming a breeding ground for mold. How you stop the floor from feeling damp will depend on whether the condensation is coming from the air or coming up from below ground.