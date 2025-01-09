Getting An FHA Loan? Here Are The 5 Top Red Flags To Watch Out For On The Appraisal

There are dozens of things that can cause an appraiser to torpedo your FHA-insured loan, and hundreds more that can complicate things, sometimes beyond hope. So how do you unpuzzle which problems will put your mortgage on the line? Are they the most frequent points of failure, or the conditions about which government guidelines are inflexible?

Let's look at the concerns that fit both categories. The following issues come up a lot, and the HUD guidelines for Title II loans will prevent a sale from going through if any of these situations threaten the safety, security, and soundness of the property. Sometimes the problems can be rectified by negotiating with the seller to fix the issue, but simply reducing the home's price won't do the trick. These have to be addressed before an FHA-insured loan can even be approved.

There seems to be much confusion about HUD's Minimum Property Standards (MPS) and Minimum Property Requirements (MPR), exacerbated by the fact that even HUD does not seem to apply the terms consistently. One (usually MPS) is a set of requirements for new construction to qualify for a Title II (FHA-backed) loan, while the other (usually MPR when referenced by government agencies, but MPS when referenced by everyone else) is a set of requirements that an existing property must meet. It's largely irrelevant, though, since both are grouped together as Property Acceptability Criteria and apply to FHA-insured loans. That's right: The FHA requires that a property meet the HUD PAC, including MPR and MPS. For now, though, let's get past the nitty-gritty labels and look at the actual issues in a home which could block your loan.