Chicken Wire Might Be The Reason Your Home Has Terrible Wi-Fi Signal

If your home's Wi-Fi isn't working very well or if the signal is extremely weak, you may have serious problems with using the web, streaming, and anything else that requires an internet connection — it also probably isn't doing your home office setup any favors. While you may be eager to find a solution, Wi-Fi problems can sometimes be difficult to diagnose since there are many things that could be the culprit. You could have a defective router, there could be a problem with a cable, or your internet service provider (ISP) may be experiencing outages. However, if you have an old home, there's a good chance that the structure of the home itself is at fault. Metal structural materials can sometimes block Wi-Fi signals and cause problems.

In particular, poor Wi-Fi signals in a home may be the result of plaster-and-lath walls that contain chicken wire. While chicken wire may be useful for keeping critters out of your garden, it's sometimes used in plaster-and-lath walls as well, especially in homes from the Victorian and Edwardian era. If chicken wire is the cause of poor Wi-Fi signal, home renovation is an option, but it isn't always practical. Fortunately, other things may help improve your internet connection instead.