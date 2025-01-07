The Toxic Problem With Gas Stoves

People love their gas stoves. There was an uproar over an investigation by the Consumer Products Safety Commission that nearly led to a gas stove ban. But what gas stove users might not recognize is that a serious health hazard is entering their kitchens via their gas stoves, and it gets in even if you don't use your stove at all. A chemical called benzene — a colorless or light yellow liquid that evaporates readily into a colorless, sweet-smelling gas – is present in natural gas and has been shown to reach potentially dangerous levels in homes without sufficient ventilation.

Benzene is usually thought of as an industrial pollutant that's used in the manufacture of a number of consumer products, not the products themselves. But it is found in natural gas and gasoline. Research from 2022 that was published in the Environmental Science and Technology journal showed that a gas stove that isn't even on is likely to release benzene into homes, while Stanford University found in 2023 that in some cases, a single burner or a gas oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit can produce benzene concentrations at the levels found in secondhand smoke.

Common indoor sources of benzene exposure include glues, paints, furniture waxes, detergents, and other household chemicals. In the short term, inhaled benzene can cause drowsiness, dizziness, an irregular heartbeat, headaches, confusion, and even unconsciousness or death at exceptionally high concentrations. Long-term effects include damage to bone marrow, anemia, reproductive difficulties, and acute myeloid leukemia, according to the American Chemical Society.