Toilet Seats: Should You Get Elongated Or Round?
If you're replacing a toilet seat or upgrading your bathroom, one of the first things you need to know is whether your toilet requires an elongated or round seat. The type of seat you need depends on the shape of the toilet bowl, and choosing the wrong one can lead to a poor fit. But as for which one is the best option for you? It depends on the size of your bathroom and needs. Elongated options are thought to be more comfortable, but round ones save a lot of space.
To find out whether you have a round or elongated toilet, take a look at the shape of the toilet bowl. If the bowl is circular, you have a round toilet. If it's oval, then you have an elongated one. You can also measure the length to be certain: round toilets are typically about 16 ½ inches long, while elongated ones are around 18 ½ inches. Round seats and long seats have the same width.
If you're choosing a new toilet as part of a bathroom remodel, you'll need to decide between the two options based on your space and comfort preferences. The differences between elongated and round toilet seats aren't just about comfort; they also relate to the overall functionality and space available in your bathroom. Here are some of the pros and cons of each.
Pros and cons of elongated seats
Elongated toilet seats are often considered more comfortable than round ones, and for good reason. Since they're longer, they offer more room, making it easier for many people to sit comfortably. This extra space is especially helpful for those with mobility issues. In fact, elongated seats meet ADA requirements for accessibility. Plus, the larger size can be more hygienic, as it gives kids and people who use the toilet while standing more space, which means less mess and less toilet cleaning.
One downside of elongated toilet seats is that they're larger, which means they may not fit well in smaller bathrooms. If you have a compact space, you might need to reconsider the size of your toilet bowl to save room. Additionally, elongated seats often come at a higher price point than round ones.
If you've determined that your toilet is elongated and you simply need a new seat, then choosing an elongated toilet seat is the way to go. There are different types of toilet seats, so it's important to double-check the measurements before you buy. Most stores will clearly label them as "elongated toilet seats", while round seats might not always specify, so be sure to verify the size before purchasing. Your elongated toilet seat should be around 18 ½ inches long to fit properly.
The advantages and disadvantages of round seats
One of the biggest advantages of round toilets is that they save space. If you have a smaller bathroom, a round toilet is a great option, as it helps free up room for things like the door, storage, or even a bathtub. Round toilets also have a classic, minimalist design that fits well with a variety of bathroom styles, making them versatile for many different spaces. On top of that, round toilet bowls are generally cheaper than their elongated counterparts, which can be a big plus if you're on a budget.
Some reasons people shy away from round toilets are that, in general, they tend to be less comfortable. For individuals with mobility issues or who are larger, round toilet bowls can feel cramped and less supportive. Additionally, their smaller size means there's less room for error, especially for young children. This can lead to more accidents, which can make them less hygienic overall.
Buying a toilet seat for your round toilet bowl should be fairly straightforward, but as we've seen, toilet seats aren't one-size-fits-all. Be sure to check your measurements before making a purchase. Putting an elongated toilet seat on a round bowl would not only be uncomfortable and unsanitary, but it could also cause damage or break.