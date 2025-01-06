Toilet Seats: Should You Get Elongated Or Round?

If you're replacing a toilet seat or upgrading your bathroom, one of the first things you need to know is whether your toilet requires an elongated or round seat. The type of seat you need depends on the shape of the toilet bowl, and choosing the wrong one can lead to a poor fit. But as for which one is the best option for you? It depends on the size of your bathroom and needs. Elongated options are thought to be more comfortable, but round ones save a lot of space.

To find out whether you have a round or elongated toilet, take a look at the shape of the toilet bowl. If the bowl is circular, you have a round toilet. If it's oval, then you have an elongated one. You can also measure the length to be certain: round toilets are typically about 16 ½ inches long, while elongated ones are around 18 ½ inches. Round seats and long seats have the same width.

If you're choosing a new toilet as part of a bathroom remodel, you'll need to decide between the two options based on your space and comfort preferences. The differences between elongated and round toilet seats aren't just about comfort; they also relate to the overall functionality and space available in your bathroom. Here are some of the pros and cons of each.