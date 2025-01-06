How To Know If Your Home Has No Subfloor (& What To Do About It)

When it comes to your home's flooring it's good to know there are typically (though not always) three layers. When a home is built the flooring starts with floor joists. These are horizontal boards that act as the frame for your floor. The home's subfloor then gets placed atop of the joists and can be made from different materials (most often particle board, plywood, or oriented strand board). Then, underlayment can be laid on top. Underlayment isn't necessary, but can work as an extra protective way to give flooring guys a nice even working space.

Determining whether your home has a subfloor can be a bit tricky. There isn't much professional information out there but many have found ways to check for subfloor. If you have a basement or crawlspace, you can look at your flooring from those areas to see if there is any layer of subflooring on top of your joists. If you don't have these, you may need to rely on some deductive reasoning. Things like sagging floors, or an older home can indicate a possible lack of subflooring. Many older homes don't have subflooring because it was cut out as a way to reduce costs.

One final clue can be found in your floor's joint pattern. If the joint pattern is random, it's likely you will have subflooring. If not, it's an indicator of no subflooring, as the flooring needed to be nailed to the same floor joists in the same areas resulting in aligned flooring joints.