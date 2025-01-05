Here's What To Do If Your Fish Tank Cracks

Even if your fish tank is showing signs of minor damage or a small hairline cracked glass pane that appears momentarily stable, you may want to temporarily remove your fish. However, in this case you can just patch the glass before it succumbs to internal pressure. This is an inexpensive method, but one that should only be considered a temporary fix. The patch job is just a Band-Aid over the issue, and one that will be plainly visible.

Once the tank is drained, start the process by gently blowing a stream of air into the crack, removing any dust, dirt, or glass particles. Then, flush it clean by applying solvents using a syringe or eyedropper: methyl ethyl ketone (also known as butanone) or acetone are recommended. Fill the crack with American Sealants aquarium silicone, and use Scotch tape on the outside to help secure it. Use the silicone to coat one side of your patching glass, and then press that onto the interior wall of the aquarium; the patch should be wide enough to offer a few extra inches of protection around the crack.

Once it dries, you can remove the Scotch tape (and its residue), and then scrape away excess silicone using a scalpel. Make sure to test your patch job a few times by filling and draining the tank before returning your fish. It would be a shame to do all of this work and then find out the seal isn't perfect.