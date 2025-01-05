The One Type Of Rug Pet Owners Should Definitely Avoid (& What To Get Instead)
Pets tend to shed a lot of hair and this can turn up all over your home as time goes on — including any carpeting or fabrics, especially. If you're a dog or cat owner, it's important to carefully consider the type of rugs you keep in your house if you're hoping to avoid pet hair accumulation. When trying to find the best living room rug for your home, know that some are better than others when living with pets. One type of rug that pet owners may find particularly problematic are high-pile rugs. These have lengthy fibers which also tend to be pretty loose — one such example is classic shag carpeting.
Even if you like this style of rug, pet owners will probably want to avoid owning one. A dog or cat's hair can get stuck in these tall fibers more easily than in shorter fibers, as can other types of debris. Keeping a living room clean can already be difficult with a pet around, but getting hairs out of these rugs can add to the challenge. Instead of buying a high-pile rug for your home, consider another type of rug instead with a low-pile fabric type. This can help minimize your headaches and make cleaning a much easier process.
What pet owners should choose instead of a high-pile rug
A low-pile rug can be a much better choice for your home and will be much easier to clean. Less hair and debris will get stuck in the rug's short fibers and tight loops and vacuuming these rugs will be much easier as well. In addition to the benefit of making it easier to clean a pet-friendly home, many people prefer the more modern and stylish look of these rugs as well.
In addition to choosing a low-pile rug, there are some rugs that camouflage pet hair better than others. Rugs with more intricate patterns and certain colors can work better for hiding any pet hair that appears. Similarly, you can choose a rug in a darker color if you want to reduce the impact of pet hair and stains on its appearance.
In general, rugs made of quality materials such as nylon, polypropylene, and wool tend to be better at resisting stains and foul smells. When buying a rug for a pet-friendly home you may not want to choose the lowest cost option — you might want to splurge for a high-quality rug instead.