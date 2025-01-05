The One Type Of Rug Pet Owners Should Definitely Avoid (& What To Get Instead)

Pets tend to shed a lot of hair and this can turn up all over your home as time goes on — including any carpeting or fabrics, especially. If you're a dog or cat owner, it's important to carefully consider the type of rugs you keep in your house if you're hoping to avoid pet hair accumulation. When trying to find the best living room rug for your home, know that some are better than others when living with pets. One type of rug that pet owners may find particularly problematic are high-pile rugs. These have lengthy fibers which also tend to be pretty loose — one such example is classic shag carpeting.

Even if you like this style of rug, pet owners will probably want to avoid owning one. A dog or cat's hair can get stuck in these tall fibers more easily than in shorter fibers, as can other types of debris. Keeping a living room clean can already be difficult with a pet around, but getting hairs out of these rugs can add to the challenge. Instead of buying a high-pile rug for your home, consider another type of rug instead with a low-pile fabric type. This can help minimize your headaches and make cleaning a much easier process.