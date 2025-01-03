Will Converting 2 Little Cabinets Into One Big One Actually Increase Storage Space?

Maximizing kitchen storage and organization is high on many homeowners' priority lists, with kitchens working overtime to function properly as the hub of the home. Because people rely so heavily on storage solutions to keep things running smoothly, it can be extremely frustrating when the only thing standing between you and a huge, open cabinet is a pesky vertical center divider that prevents you from storing large items or installing the oversized roll-out of your dreams.

Instagram user @shelfgenie_westphoenix shared how simple it can be to remove this divider, called a center stile, by cutting it off and reattaching it to one of the cabinet doors to cover the gap where the stile used to be. The hack does not necessarily increase storage square footage per se, but it allows you to reconfigure and upgrade the interior organization of your kitchen cabinets to better suit your needs.

To clarify, this hack will not work for combining two separate little cabinets, as the sides of their boxes are most definitely structurally necessary, but rather for knocking out the decorative center stile in one large divided cabinet box. And before you head for the nearest saw, this hack will also only work on framed cabinets, or those with a face-frame, rather than frameless or inset cabinet styles. So if you have the right kind of cabinets, the premise behind this hack can work great. Just be sure to follow this advice to finesse the project and avoid it looking cheap or jury-rigged.