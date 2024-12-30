Hosting Etiquette Tips For Left-Handed Guests

A standard place setting calls for forks on the left of the plate and knife and spoon on the right, which is perfect for right-handed people. On the other hand (heh heh), lefties will most often place their knife in their left hand to cut while holding their fork in their right hand. Then, they will likely switch their fork to their left hand to eat. This is called American style dining and it differs from European style, where the fork always remains in the left hand, regardless of your dominant hand.

American style dining means that a lot of action is happening on a person's dominant side. When a left-hander is seated to the right of a right-hander who is doing these same actions in reverse, you're about to have an elbow fight. By simply seating your left-handed friends on an end seat or on a left corner, you can solve this battle before it begins. If you're doing the math, that makes at least four seats at a typical dining table that are suitable for lefties. Statistically, you probably don't even dine with that many left-handers.

If you're not a fan of splitting up couples or if you know certain personalities will vibe in a different seating arrangement, you can simply leave things as normal and let the lefty take matters into their own hands. We certainly don't want this minority to feel even more marginalized. Fortunately, many of them have learned to be at least partially ambidextrous anyway out of necessity. Now, if we could only figure out a seating arrangement to solve all of our other family dramas and make get-togethers and parties less stressful.