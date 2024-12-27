How To Replant Your Real Christmas Tree After The Holiday Season

While artificial Christmas trees are widely available these days, many still prefer a real tree during the holiday season. If you do decide to bring a live Christmas tree into your home, you might also want to plant it after the holidays are over. Unfortunately, replanting a Christmas tree successfully is tricky. Not all trees can be replanted. However, if you bought one with the root ball intact, it can be done.

To find out how, Hunker exclusively spoke with expert Melanie Rekola, founder of Melanie Rekola Landscape Design. Rekola told us that successful replanting starts with being wise about your strategy from the beginning. She said, "Acclimatize your tree before bringing it inside and before bringing it outside again. This can be done by placing it in an unheated area like a three-season porch or bright garage space for a few days before bringing it inside or outside after the holidays are over. This way the tree isn't so shocked by the change in temperature and has a better chance of survival."

Once the tree is inside, Rekola advised keeping it away from heat. "The problems aren't usually in the planting of the tree, its problem's how it's kept inside. Live Christmas trees need to be kept in the coolest place possible indoors, not beside a fireplace or any other heat source. It's very stressful on the tree to go from cold to hot, then back to cold again," she explained. Also, she notes that the less time you keep it inside, the better chance you'll have of growing it outside. When asked for a specific length of time, she told us, "The smallest amount of time possible — ideally less than two weeks."