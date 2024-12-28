Sofa Vs. Couch Vs. Sectional: The Definitions You've Been Looking For
Couch, sofa, sectional, loveseat, davenport, settee, futon. When it comes to couches, the options — and names which we know them by — are seemingly endless. But while many of us use these terms colloquially and interchangeably, if you are searching for a new piece of furniture (either online or in person) you want to know exactly what you are looking for. Three of the most commonly used and confused are couch, sofa, and sectional. And no, despite popular belief, they are not all the same thing.
While it may seem to be a simple misnomer, confusing one for the other can make your furniture shopping experience chaotic for all involved. So whether you are unsure of what you are looking for or think you might be using the wrong term for the seating arrangement of your choice, it's always helpful to get a definition refresher before diving into the deep end of shopping for the best sofas out there.
What's the difference between a couch and a sofa?
If there are any two words that most people use interchangeably, it would be "couch" and "sofa." While there certainly are similarities (and they are so commonly used with the same intent) they are technically different pieces of furniture. While they are both a functional and comfortable seating option, there are some defining features to each that you should know before you make an effort to shop for that dream sofa with unmatched comfort.
A sofa is considered to be a bit more structured than a couch, often with a straight upper back and armrests. It is also generally a more formal piece of furniture — think of it for short-term resting more than long-term relaxing. Couches on the other hand are slouchier, softer, and comfort-forward, meaning they often have a less structured look and may or may not have arms. Generally, sofas are used in more formal rooms —think a sitting room or formal living room — while a couch would be used on a casual, everyday basis — like in a TV room, den, or finished basement.
But if you continue to use those terms interchangeably, don't worry. Most other people do, too. But it could still be helpful to know the difference when you're shopping.
And onto the topic of sectionals...
To make things even more confusing, there has been the recent rise in the popularity of sectionals. Different from a couch or sofa, a sectional is — as the name suggests — made up of multiple sections that are placed together to make a larger sofa. They can come in larger sections with multiple seats connected, or in smaller ones.
More recently, there has been a rise in popularity for the sectional sofa, especially for the versatile modular sectional. Many modular sofas allow you to choose the individual pieces that you would like to purchase which makes it a much more customizable option for your space. Plus, since each seat generally separates from another, you are able to arrange and rearrange at will. That said, many sectional seats tend to be on the larger side, so be sure to measure your space before assuming that it will fit simply because it comes in multiple pieces.