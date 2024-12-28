Sofa Vs. Couch Vs. Sectional: The Definitions You've Been Looking For

If there are any two words that most people use interchangeably, it would be "couch" and "sofa." While there certainly are similarities (and they are so commonly used with the same intent) they are technically different pieces of furniture. While they are both a functional and comfortable seating option, there are some defining features to each that you should know before you make an effort to shop for that dream sofa with unmatched comfort.

A sofa is considered to be a bit more structured than a couch, often with a straight upper back and armrests. It is also generally a more formal piece of furniture — think of it for short-term resting more than long-term relaxing. Couches on the other hand are slouchier, softer, and comfort-forward, meaning they often have a less structured look and may or may not have arms. Generally, sofas are used in more formal rooms —think a sitting room or formal living room — while a couch would be used on a casual, everyday basis — like in a TV room, den, or finished basement.

But if you continue to use those terms interchangeably, don't worry. Most other people do, too. But it could still be helpful to know the difference when you're shopping.