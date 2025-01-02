Moving Checklist: Declutter These Collections Before You Pack

Packing for a move can feel overwhelming, especially when you realize just how much stuff you've accumulated over the years. Before you start boxing everything up, take a moment to declutter what you've collected over the years and lighten the load. It will make moving and packing much easier and will get you a fresh start in your new home!

Before diving into the checklist, here are a few helpful tips to get started. First, start early. Sorting through everything takes time, especially when you're decluttering. Rushed decisions can lead to mistakes — or a job half done. As soon as you know you're going to be moving, create a schedule and tackle one room at a time, methodically working your way through.

Next, decide what to do with the items you're letting go. Anything in poor condition can be thrown out or recycled, but many things deserve a second life. Organizations like The Salvation Army, Goodwill, and local charities gladly accept donations. Some have convenient drop-off bins, while others even offer free pickups. You can try to sell nicer items on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, or Craigslist if you have time, and put the savings towards your moving costs. That's yet another reason to start early!