Everything You Need To Know About Water Pumps For Your Home

There are a surprisingly small number of water pumps in the typical American home and, in fact, many houses don't have any pumps at all outside of appliances like dishwashers and washing machines. If you do have a water pump or two, odds are you really need it, so it's good to understand it and to take care of it. To that end, here's what you need to know about any pump that might help things flow smoothly in your home. And if you don't have any pumps, you probably should grab a submersible water pump for emergencies.

The pumps that are often described as "water pumps," are sometimes really, really not meant for drinking water at all. Household pumps (excluding things like fuel transfer pumps) can be designed to handle plain water, heavily amended "clean" water (with pool chemicals, for example), heavily amended "dirty" water (with laundry chemicals, for example), and various levels of solid contaminants that might be present in the water. These contaminants range from tiny food scraps to twigs to human waste.

Pumps are often designed with these variations in mind, and you'd generally be well-advised to pay attention to the limitations they imply. Putting even finely macerated leaf litter through a pump that's designed to deliver clear water to a sprinkler system, for example, can have catastrophic consequences ... especially if that pump is actually connected to sprinklers.