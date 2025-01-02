Underground Bunkers: Here's How Much They Actually Cost (& Who Can Build Them For You)

Every family should have a family emergency plan in case of certain disasters, but does yours include an underground bunker? Back in the 1950s and '60s, fallout shelters were big news. Fears of nuclear weapons were at a high after World War II and the looming Cold War only made it worse. After some time, the fear passed, and the subject of protective bunkers fell out of conversation. Yet, some 60-odd years later, we seem to have hurdled back in time as people, often the extremely wealthy ones, have reignited the bunker craze. It's no surprise after our recent tumultuous history that people have begun to consider creating an ultra-safe space for themselves and their families, but just how much can these underground bunkers actually go for?

Though the fear of an apocalyptic event isn't for the rich alone, bunkers may seem like a safe avenue only they can access. According to professionals, prices for an underground bunker will start in the tens of thousands and can skyrocket up into the many millions. There can be a lot of variation in the pricing, but none of it is particularly affordable — unless you want to DIY it, which can be possible with a lot of planning.