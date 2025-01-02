Underground Bunkers: Here's How Much They Actually Cost (& Who Can Build Them For You)
Every family should have a family emergency plan in case of certain disasters, but does yours include an underground bunker? Back in the 1950s and '60s, fallout shelters were big news. Fears of nuclear weapons were at a high after World War II and the looming Cold War only made it worse. After some time, the fear passed, and the subject of protective bunkers fell out of conversation. Yet, some 60-odd years later, we seem to have hurdled back in time as people, often the extremely wealthy ones, have reignited the bunker craze. It's no surprise after our recent tumultuous history that people have begun to consider creating an ultra-safe space for themselves and their families, but just how much can these underground bunkers actually go for?
Though the fear of an apocalyptic event isn't for the rich alone, bunkers may seem like a safe avenue only they can access. According to professionals, prices for an underground bunker will start in the tens of thousands and can skyrocket up into the many millions. There can be a lot of variation in the pricing, but none of it is particularly affordable — unless you want to DIY it, which can be possible with a lot of planning.
High costs might be your apocalyptic doom
While most people prepare their homes for emergencies with a checklist and making sure they have an evacuation plan, bunkers take care of all that in one go. An underground bunker is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a safe space underground made of strong material that will protect you from things like natural disasters, bombs, and radiation. Beyond its basic ability to protect against those events, the details of a bunker and its abilities can vary, as well as its cost.
A rudimentary shelter meant for short periods of time might cost around $40,000 at the low end. This type of bunker would provide safety, ventilation, and a place to store food and water, but that's about it — and installation alone can cost you 30% of the bunker price itself. On the higher end, there are folks out there with money to burn (hello, Post Malone, Mark Zuckerberg, and even Bill Gates) that are spending beaucoup bucks on luxury bunkers that include things like a full garage for your car collection.
When cost is no barrier, your underground bunker can include fully functional kitchens, bathrooms, and even specialized areas for medical treatment complete with operating tables. Projects like these will run your cost up into the millions. The overall high prices can make underground bunkers out of reach for the average American, but that doesn't mean it's impossible.
If you've got the cash, go with certified builders, if not, consider DIY
If you're willing and able to drop the dough on an underground bunker, you'll want to look around for reputable, certified builders. Some big names in the doomsday world include Atlas Survival Shelters and USA Bunker Company. The folks at Atlas Survival Shelters showcase some custom builds on their website that are $250,000 and up and include amenities like showers, wine racks. and TVs. USA Bunker Company might be the most cost-effective choice, though, as it has a $100,000 model that includes amenities like a bathroom, shower, and kitchenette. Most bunker companies offer financial help through loans and provide a variety of different types of bunkers from the very basic to the very high-end, allowing you room to choose what best fits your doomsday prepper needs.
If the state of the world has you concerned enough but you just don't have the cash to burn, you could try to DIY your own underground bunker. Considering building an underground shelter with cinder blocks. It may not be your easiest project but if you have the determination, and a good working knowledge of construction, then it is possible. USA Bunker Company offers parts for sale to get you on your way. The book "Nuclear War Survival Skills" by Cresson H. Kearny (originally released in 1979) details several methods of DIYing a permanent fallout shelter, and was recently updated in 2022 with modern technologies. Whether for basic survival or luxury vacation style, these underground bunkers will give you peace of mind for your future safety.