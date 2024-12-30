The Bar Keepers Friend Solution That Brings Stainless Steel Appliances Back To Life
Who doesn't love Bar Keepers Friend? Of the many iconic cleaning products with cult followings, BKF is surely near the top of the list. This incredible cleaner originated in 1882, when chemist George William Hoffman discovered that the natural oxalic acid in rhubarbs had an incredible ability to remove rust and tarnish from his cooking pot. He formulated a cleanser for brass tavern rails, eventually earning the nickname Bar Keepers Friend by his delighted customers. Today, the product is beloved by many for its gentle yet effective cleaning and polishing abilities, and there's hardly anything more satisfying than seeing a Bar Keepers Friend before-and-after cleaning comparison to demonstrate yet another job well done.
And now, here's another reason for BKF fans to celebrate: The company has a product specifically designed for removing fingerprints, food build-up, and water spots from the temperamental coated surfaces of stainless steel appliances. While the original cleaner is meant for uncoated stainless steel, such as pots and pans, the Bar Keepers Friend Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish is designed to clean and protect coated stainless steel surfaces, such as those on popular appliances. So, grab your microfiber cloth, and give your fingerprint-laden appliances a major refresh with BKF's stainless steel cleaner.
Bar Keepers Friend Stainless Steel Cleaner is just as easy as spray, wipe, and buff as regular BKF
As one of the most popular finishes in today's kitchens, most people are well aware of how challenging it can be to keep stainless steel appliances clean, as they show every mark and fingerprint — and that even goes for the ones specifically designed to be resistant to such nuisances. The stainless steel appliances in any parent's house, in particular, always look like a kid used them as napkins, even if Mom or Dad just cleaned them five minutes ago. Anything that takes the hassle out of keeping these surfaces looking polished and pretty is welcome news for stainless appliance owners.
According to the company, all you need for a streak-free shine is a microfiber cloth and Bar Keepers Friend Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish spray. Begin by spraying the product directly onto the stainless steel appliance surface or onto one side the microfiber cloth. Wipe down the appliance with the soft cloth, being sure to wipe in the same direction as the steel's grain. Finally, using a paper towel or the dry side of the cloth, buff the surface to a shine.
When used regularly, the specially-formulated cleanser is said to protect your appliances from long-term staining caused by untreated surface stains, making your appliance look new for longer. The many reviews resulting in a four and a half star rating on Amazon certainly seem to back up the company's claims, with most happily reporting success with cleaning and polishing their stainless appliances and other kitchen surfaces like faucets and sinks. So, if you love the original BKF and have finicky stainless steel appliances that always seem to look dull and dingy, head for the BKF Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish to bring them back to life.