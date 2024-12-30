The Bar Keepers Friend Solution That Brings Stainless Steel Appliances Back To Life

As one of the most popular finishes in today's kitchens, most people are well aware of how challenging it can be to keep stainless steel appliances clean, as they show every mark and fingerprint — and that even goes for the ones specifically designed to be resistant to such nuisances. The stainless steel appliances in any parent's house, in particular, always look like a kid used them as napkins, even if Mom or Dad just cleaned them five minutes ago. Anything that takes the hassle out of keeping these surfaces looking polished and pretty is welcome news for stainless appliance owners.

According to the company, all you need for a streak-free shine is a microfiber cloth and Bar Keepers Friend Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish spray. Begin by spraying the product directly onto the stainless steel appliance surface or onto one side the microfiber cloth. Wipe down the appliance with the soft cloth, being sure to wipe in the same direction as the steel's grain. Finally, using a paper towel or the dry side of the cloth, buff the surface to a shine.

When used regularly, the specially-formulated cleanser is said to protect your appliances from long-term staining caused by untreated surface stains, making your appliance look new for longer. The many reviews resulting in a four and a half star rating on Amazon certainly seem to back up the company's claims, with most happily reporting success with cleaning and polishing their stainless appliances and other kitchen surfaces like faucets and sinks. So, if you love the original BKF and have finicky stainless steel appliances that always seem to look dull and dingy, head for the BKF Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish to bring them back to life.