Built-In Living Room Storage Is More Accessible Than Ever With This DIY Hack

To DIY this, measure the TV wall to determine which width of upper cabinets to use. If you plan to use 10- or 11-inch cube storage containers, choose boxes with enough interior clearance to fit the bins, likely 12 to 15 inches wide depending on the frame width. Standard upper cabinets come in several heights, but 30 inches is perfect for accommodating two storage bins vertically. Since you aren't using lower cabinets with their own integrated bases, select a framed or inset-style upper cabinet, as the face-frame surround will bring the cabinet door up off the floor enough for clearance. Frameless upper cabinet boxes would have the cabinet door sitting directly on the ground.

After your stock upper cabinets are purchased, measure, mark, and cut your baseboard with a multi-tool to allow the cabinets to sit flush along the back and any side walls. Alternatively, float your cabinets on the wall above the baseboard. Secure the cabinets to the wall with a wall cleat per its instructions or with an appropriate anchor system for your substrate, depending on if they're floating or sitting on the floor. Once installed, add base shoe trim for a clean finish at the floor (unless floating) and a painted or stained wood top. You could stop there, enjoying the new streamlined family room storage in your build-in console. Or you can construct upper open shelves or hack prefab bookshelves to surround the TV, adding custom trim to bring them to the ceiling.

In just a couple of hours, you can easily create your own living room built-ins for a fraction of the price of custom or time versus building from scratch.