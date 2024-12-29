Use Picture Lights To Make Your Wall Art Look Worthy Of A Gallery

Choosing the right picture light depends on the orientation and size of the art piece, as well as the power options that work for your space. For vertically oriented portrait pieces, choose a linear art light with a width equal to about half the size of the frame. For horizontally oriented landscape works, opt for a picture light that is between ⅓ and ½ of the width of the piece. For oversized artwork, you may need to use a pair of lights to properly illuminate it. Little spot-style lights are appropriate for smaller pieces or in multiples for an even wash of light.

There are three options for installing picture lights: hardwired fixtures, plug-in lights, and battery-operated. Fixtures that are permanently hardwired in your home don't require charging, can be operated on a switch, and come in larger sizes. However, you'll need to hire an electrician to wire the new fixture unless you already have a mounting box in the wall. Plug-in lights don't require permanent wiring and they don't require charging. You'll need an outlet located just below the wall art (or hidden behind if you have a deep canvas). Battery-operated picture lights don't need electricity and can be installed anywhere. However, they require recharging or new batteries and are only appropriate for more infrequent use, and tend to max out at around 2 feet long, which probably isn't substantial enough for larger artwork.

With endless options for size, power type, and finish, adding picture lights are an amazing way to make your wall art look gallery-ready, as well as add a layer of elevated decorative lighting to your home aesthetic.