Which Trees Can Be Planted In The Winter?
If the only tree you think about during winter is the kind you bring indoors to decorate, then you may be missing out on an optimal time for planting some new foliage. The colder months can be an ideal time for planting certain types of trees, but with a caveat. You'll need to be in a climate that's temperate enough for digging in unfrozen soil — and that leaves out quite a few areas. However, if you do happen to live in a warmer region, there are many trees that can thrive when planted in cooler temperatures.
Several varieties of evergreens, shade trees, and even flowering trees not only tolerate cold weather planting, but benefit from less heat stress that can be caused during transplanting. Plus, these trees use the cooler months to grow strong roots. Another advantage is that sub-tropical climates tend to be on the rainier side in the winter months, resulting in a better transition during planting and a healthier plant as the temperatures warm up again. Let's take a closer look at where winter tree planting is a good idea and what grows best.
Know your growing zone before planting winter trees
The first thing to do if you're thinking about planting a tree in the winter is consult the USDA Hardiness Zone Map to see if it's even feasible in your area. If you live in zones 1 through 7, your best bet is to wait until spring and after the final frost. But don't stop reading just yet, because there are still a few options for you that will be discussed shortly. If, however, you live in zones 8 through 11, you're in luck! For these southern or coastal areas, you may take advantage of planting well into December and possibly even later.
One rule of thumb is that if your ground temperature is consistently above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, it's a-okay to get out your shovel and plant. But like every good rule, there is an exception: evergreen trees should only be planted at ground temperatures of at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit and ideally where there is no freeze. This is because evergreens don't shed their needles and require more nutrients to stay healthy in the colder months.
Many species of maples, willows, poplars, magnolias, and dogwoods are good candidates for winter planting. If you're leaning more toward evergreens, then look at spruces, firs, and junipers. This list is not exhaustive, so check with a local nursery to get their advice on what grows best and is native to your area. Once your trees are in the ground, be sure to keep them well mulched and generously watered until any potential ground freezes. Also, avoid fertilizing until spring and take care to avoid excess pruning, which could cause damage to the plants as they're getting established.
Options for planting winter trees in colder climates
If you're not fortunate enough to live in a warm climate, there is still a way for you to exercise your green thumb during the cold months. You might try a container-grown tree that you can keep inside until it's warm enough for planting outdoors. Just about any tree can be grown in a container, but some of the most popular are fruit-bearing citrus trees like orange and lemon trees. Deciduous trees such as crepe myrtle and star magnolia also do well in containers. Evergreens and conifers, like pine trees or Italian cypress trees, do best in containers if they're dwarf varieties.
Once it's warm enough outside to dig in the soil, you can transfer the tree directly from its container into a hole you've prepared in the ground. Be mindful to trim any dead roots before planting. Also, look for any girdling roots (those growing in a spiral pattern) as these could strangle the trunk of the tree, cutting off its circulation. If you see these kinds of roots, try loosening and straightening them before planting, or even removing them by cutting.