Which Trees Can Be Planted In The Winter?

The first thing to do if you're thinking about planting a tree in the winter is consult the USDA Hardiness Zone Map to see if it's even feasible in your area. If you live in zones 1 through 7, your best bet is to wait until spring and after the final frost. But don't stop reading just yet, because there are still a few options for you that will be discussed shortly. If, however, you live in zones 8 through 11, you're in luck! For these southern or coastal areas, you may take advantage of planting well into December and possibly even later.

One rule of thumb is that if your ground temperature is consistently above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, it's a-okay to get out your shovel and plant. But like every good rule, there is an exception: evergreen trees should only be planted at ground temperatures of at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit and ideally where there is no freeze. This is because evergreens don't shed their needles and require more nutrients to stay healthy in the colder months.

Many species of maples, willows, poplars, magnolias, and dogwoods are good candidates for winter planting. If you're leaning more toward evergreens, then look at spruces, firs, and junipers. This list is not exhaustive, so check with a local nursery to get their advice on what grows best and is native to your area. Once your trees are in the ground, be sure to keep them well mulched and generously watered until any potential ground freezes. Also, avoid fertilizing until spring and take care to avoid excess pruning, which could cause damage to the plants as they're getting established.