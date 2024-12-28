What To Consider Before Choosing To Tile Over Existing Tile

Adding new tile to a floor or a wall can revitalize a space and help it feel fresh and exciting again while giving you a chance to try out more up-to-date visual trends. Although it can be tempting to tile over existing tile in the bathroom or kitchen, you need to give it some careful consideration beforehand — there are both pros and cons of doing so.

The major benefits of tiling over old tile are pretty clear: it can save you a lot of time and energy and will allow you to give a room a new look with much less effort. If you go this route, you won't have to demolish or remove existing tiles to add a new type of floor tile. You could save a lot of money, too, since you won't have to pay for as much professional laborer to complete the task or, if you want to rent a heavy stripping machine.

Even if you know how to lay tile, doing it over your current tiled wall or floor isn't always the best approach – especially if these features already have problems. So, consider its condition carefully first. Installing over the tile floors you already have can influence the dimensions and feel of the room. If you'd simply like to adjust the appearance of your floor or wall and give your bathroom or kitchen a much-needed refresh, tiling over exiting tile can be a good idea. However, if you're simply trying to cover up problems, you're probably better off making repairs instead.