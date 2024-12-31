The Toothpaste Trick That Makes Hanging Frames A Breeze

To try this hack, you'll need the usual tools you definitely need to hang wall art, as well as a tube of regular toothpaste (any color works, but should ideally be different from the wall). Start by grabbing your toothpaste and dabbing a small amount onto the frame's hook using your finger. This is typically a small metal triangle hook on the back of the frame, but if your frame uses a sawtooth hanger, don't worry — it works just as easily. Simply place the dab of toothpaste at the center where your nail or screw will go.

Next, hold the frame up to the wall exactly where you want it to hang. Press it gently against the wall so the toothpaste transfers from the hook onto it, as demonstrated by social media user @lutzgohome in her Instagram video. When you remove the frame, you'll see a small spot of toothpaste marking the perfect place for your nail or screw. What's also great is that if you are unsure about the placement, you can easily wipe off the toothpaste and try again. Just make sure not to use too much toothpaste, so that your toothpaste mark is precise enough (and so that things don't get messy).

Once you're ready, place the nail or screw where your toothpaste mark was. It will be perfectly positioned to hold the frame where you want it, every time. Once you've placed the screw or nail in the wall, just wipe away the remaining toothpaste from the wall around it, as well as the frame's hook. That's it: Your frame is ready to go on the wall, no extra holes required!