The Toothpaste Trick That Makes Hanging Frames A Breeze
Hanging a picture frame shouldn't be complicated, but it often is. You think you've nailed the placement, only to end up with multiple holes and a slightly bruised ego. Sound familiar? Well, here's a game-changing hack to save you the hassle (and your walls). Enter: The toothpaste trick. This simple yet brilliant method makes getting the perfect screw or nail placement a total no-brainer.
You're probably all too familiar with the old-school way of figuring out where to put the nail: Holding the picture up to the wall, marking the top of the frame, and then painstakingly measuring the distance, to account for the hanging wire on the back. Yet, more often than not, you eschew all these technicalities, eyeball it ... and end up off the mark. It's especially frustrating with gallery walls, as one misplaced frame can throw off the whole look.
That's where the toothpaste trick comes in. By putting a dab of toothpaste directly on the hanging wire, you can easily mark the exact spot where the screw or nail needs to go. It's quick, clever, and once you try it you'll never go back.
Toothpaste turns hanging frames from a tedious chore to a quick & easy job
To try this hack, you'll need the usual tools you definitely need to hang wall art, as well as a tube of regular toothpaste (any color works, but should ideally be different from the wall). Start by grabbing your toothpaste and dabbing a small amount onto the frame's hook using your finger. This is typically a small metal triangle hook on the back of the frame, but if your frame uses a sawtooth hanger, don't worry — it works just as easily. Simply place the dab of toothpaste at the center where your nail or screw will go.
Next, hold the frame up to the wall exactly where you want it to hang. Press it gently against the wall so the toothpaste transfers from the hook onto it, as demonstrated by social media user @lutzgohome in her Instagram video. When you remove the frame, you'll see a small spot of toothpaste marking the perfect place for your nail or screw. What's also great is that if you are unsure about the placement, you can easily wipe off the toothpaste and try again. Just make sure not to use too much toothpaste, so that your toothpaste mark is precise enough (and so that things don't get messy).
Once you're ready, place the nail or screw where your toothpaste mark was. It will be perfectly positioned to hold the frame where you want it, every time. Once you've placed the screw or nail in the wall, just wipe away the remaining toothpaste from the wall around it, as well as the frame's hook. That's it: Your frame is ready to go on the wall, no extra holes required!