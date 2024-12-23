The Floating Shelf Hack That Creates More Storage In Your Home

There is nothing more frustrating than a space with a lack of usable storage. If you don't have room for your things, it leads to a build up of clutter — which can contribute to stress in your home. Yet, you also don't want to have storage options that don't flow well in your home or fit your aesthetic. Enter the floating shelf hack. It's not just any regular floating shelf: it's a hollow box that looks like a floating shelf, but secretly has hidden storage. This sort of shelf is the perfect simple hack for sneaking extra storage into your home and best of all, it can fit in seamlessly with your décor.

Instead of having a thin, single piece of wood for your floating shelf, or one solid thick piece, you can use multiple pieces to create a hollow interior perfect for storing smaller items. As a do-it-yourself project, you can make your shelf customized to your preferred dimensions so that it is a perfect fit for any space, big or small. Your shelf will be able to function as a display for décor, while also keeping areas less cluttered by using its hidden storage compartment. You really can't go wrong with this two-for-one hack.