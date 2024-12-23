The Floating Shelf Hack That Creates More Storage In Your Home
There is nothing more frustrating than a space with a lack of usable storage. If you don't have room for your things, it leads to a build up of clutter — which can contribute to stress in your home. Yet, you also don't want to have storage options that don't flow well in your home or fit your aesthetic. Enter the floating shelf hack. It's not just any regular floating shelf: it's a hollow box that looks like a floating shelf, but secretly has hidden storage. This sort of shelf is the perfect simple hack for sneaking extra storage into your home and best of all, it can fit in seamlessly with your décor.
Instead of having a thin, single piece of wood for your floating shelf, or one solid thick piece, you can use multiple pieces to create a hollow interior perfect for storing smaller items. As a do-it-yourself project, you can make your shelf customized to your preferred dimensions so that it is a perfect fit for any space, big or small. Your shelf will be able to function as a display for décor, while also keeping areas less cluttered by using its hidden storage compartment. You really can't go wrong with this two-for-one hack.
There are plenty of options for the design and placement of your hidden storage floating shelf
Not only is a hidden compartment floating shelf a great storage solution, you can also make it yourself for around $30. You'll need a handful of basic materials like hinges, screws, sanding materials, wood filler, wood, s saw, a drill, and a tape measure, as well as your choice in paint or stain for the shelf. Once you have your materials gathered, check out The Rehab Life's YouTube channel for easy, step-by-step instructions for your shelf. You can build your floating shelf so that it has a simple opening to slide your items into the storage compartment along with a hinge so that the entire bottom piece of wood can open from the top. Alternatively, use a track so that it can become a sliding drawer storage.
You can use your shelf as a hallway storage idea to make your transitional space feel organized. Instagram user @avwooddesigns showcases how it can be the perfect place in the hallway to keep items like keys, sunglasses, and wallets for easy access as you enter and exit your home. It can also be a much needed home office shelving idea. Instead of cluttering your workspace with extra pens, notepads, staplers, computer cords, and more, place them in your new hidden storage. Finally, if you really love this hack but just don't have a DIY bone in your body (or simply haven't the time) you can get this floating shelf with a drawer already built in. Either way, this hack is the perfect simple combo of décor and storage!