Hosting A New Years' Party? Quick Tips To Switch Your Christmas Decor Over To NYE

While the New Year's holiday itself doesn't require a specific color theme, retail party favors are overwhelmingly adorned with gold, silver, and black. These colors are specifically chosen based on symbolism for tidings of good fortune in the new year. Gold signifies wealth and prosperity. Silver, similarly, represents affluence, which is a wish of many as they ring in a new year. The black included in traditional New Year's decorations brings an air of formality (plus, black goes with everything!). Add to this the rich, peaceful blues and whites of traditional winter home decor, and you have a plentiful color palette to work with.

The phrase "out with the old and in with the new" is doubly meaningful, as you prepare to usher in the new year and a new look for your party. Start by moving through your home room by room and putting away any holiday decor that doesn't fit your new theme, leaving what works. While you should box up those reds and greens, as mentioned previously, you're good to leave out your blues, golds, silvers, and whites. Hints of prosperity and a shiny rebirth are very New Years'-themed.

If you celebrate with a Christmas tree, there's no hard rule here: It's up to you whether it stays or goes. If you're not ready to part with it, leave it up for the party. No one will judge this decision. If it's still up in February, however... and as for that jolly old elf? Give Santa the heave-ho ho ho for now. See you in eleven months, Nick!