Build Customizable New Walls In Your Home With Giant LEGO-Style Building Blocks
Ever wish you could somehow be magically shrunk down and play around in a LEGO set? Or live in a modularly constructed world similar to "Minecraft," perhaps? While this might seem like an impossible flight of fancy, it's no longer merely the stuff of childhood fantasy, thanks to a life-sized modular brick building system called EverBlock. And while it does sound fun to imagine getting creative and playing with these giant interlocking blocks that are so reminiscent of our youthful toys, there's actually a more practical use for them that involves making the most of our living spaces.
EverBlock Modular Building Blocks are available at their online site or in limited quantities on Amazon. They come in a variety of sizes and colors and are advertised as a way to build temporary walls, furniture, and decor. In other words, these giant plastic building blocks will not only unleash your childhood creativity, but also satisfy your essential space needs in a way that's a lot easier than working with drywall. Need a temporary wall or room divider? How about a small closet or study space? Or maybe a really cool bed for one of your kids? Seriously, who doesn't want to sleep in a bed that looks like it's made of giant LEGOs? Similar to actual LEGOs, the sky really is the limit when it comes to the building possibilities of these simple plastic blocks.
EverBlock unlocks unlimited (& temporary) layout possibilities
EverBlocks are made out of a high impact polypropylene co-polymer, which is a fancy way of saying they're extremely sturdy. They're also UV resistant for outdoor use as well as fire rated and R-value rated. They come in 16 different colors and a variety of shapes and sizes, including flat finishing caps for a smooth top layer. Furthermore, these blocks are not only reconfigurable, but also 100% recyclable.
Just like LEGOs, if you get enough EverBlocks, it leads to endless building possibilities and creative configurations. If you're looking to maximize your living space, there are accessories available such as accordion doors, flat desktops, and shelves up to 72-inches long. The EverBlock site also carries pre-designed kits for wall and room projects of various sizes. They even sell windows for those walls.
In addition to their many practical uses, EverBlocks can also be used as toys for creative play or STEM-based learning. You'll be the talk of the block (literally!) if these are at your kid's next birthday party. Alternatively, you can build festive holiday displays for indoors or outdoors with the giant interlocking blocks: The EverBlock site offers kits for building giant Pac-Man ghosts, reindeer, Santas, and Christmas trees, and lighting can be added for even more creative flair. As for the cost? Well, it's not cheap. Each block will cost between about $3 – $8. A simple 5x7 foot wall, similar to the one pictured above, comes to about $1,100 with shipping and taxes. So factor that in mind as you plan your new EverBlock room dividers and playroom configurations.