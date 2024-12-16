The Genius Stove-Side Storage Solution That Makes Use Of Wasted Kitchen Space

Proper storage and organization in the kitchen not only makes meal time run smoother, but also ups your kitchen's value by making it easier to maintain, and keeping its aesthetic the focus rather than any unsightly messes or unneeded clutter. Adding a stove-side pull-out drawer can kick your kitchen up a notch. If you're handy with home projects or already have a small cabinet space next to the stove and just want to optimize its storage capabilities, Amazon sells well-reviewed, preassembled, pull-out organizers you can easily install. Just make sure you purchase the correct size for your space!

As you add kitchen items to your new storage area, consider what you use most and where else in the kitchen you could use some extra space. For example, if you wanted to organize your pantry, you could pull out your frequently used spices and add them to your stove-side cabinet drawer, freeing up pantry space and keeping them right at hand for cooking. Another option is to store your cooking utensil sets in your new drawer. Many of us have one of those big canisters with all manner of large utensils taking up space on the counters. Get rid of that clutter by adding utensil holders with multiple compartments and storing them in a drawer next to your stove and oven. You could either purchase a drawer that comes with one already, or build one into your drawer with a Suli utensil holder.