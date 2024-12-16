Tips And Tricks To Pruning Climbing Roses For Beautiful Spring Blooms

Climbing roses can be a stunning addition to your home, but only if you can keep them healthy and blooming — which isn't always the easiest task. Learning how to take care of climbing roses includes pruning and can greatly increase your chances of seeing those coveted spring blooms. There are a handful of pruning tips to be aware of like knowing your type of climbing rose (which will let you know the best time to prune), lessening the shock to your plant, and using the correct tools.

First and foremost, determine if you have once-blooming or repeat-blooming climbing roses. Which type you have will dictate the best time to prune. As their name suggests, once-blooming roses only flower once, which means you'll want to prune it right after they are done blooming. If you prune at any other time, you risk lopping off good future blooms.

Repeat-blooming roses, on the other hand, can flower on old canes. For these, there is some debate as to the opportune time to prune. Generally late winter to early spring are good bets depending on the climate you live in, but keep in mind that it has been shown that pruning can greatly decrease the plant's low temperature tolerance, but you want to aim for the time when the plant is still dormant. So, if you prune in the fall or in the midst of harsh winter your rose plant may be at a disadvantage that results in damage and blackened wounds at the pruning sites. If you know you get cold temperatures in winter, early spring pruning would give your climbing roses the best chance to thrive.