How To Choose Fabrics For Your Home That'll Stand Up To Stains

When investing in a new piece of upholstery or any other fabric element to introduce to your home, aesthetics are one thing. However, it is also essential to make a fabric selection that withstands the wear and tear of real life ... especially when you're talking about, say, a sectional in the family room of a home with kids, pets, and movie snacks. It would be extremely frustrating (and expensive) to find out that the first pizza, coffee, crayon, or red wine stain to hit your new furniture couldn't actually be cleaned. But with so many different drapery, pillow, or sofa fabric types, to say nothing of the additional stain guard treatments out there, how do you know which fabrics will actually hold up well to stains?

As a professional interior designer, I recommend that clients keep both aesthetic preferences and longevity in mind. As the old truism goes: Do it once, and do it right. To maximize the stain-resistance of your home fabrics, look for options specifically blended for performance (often with a mixture of natural and synthetic fibers) or for those manufactured with waterproof coatings, especially for high-traffic upholstery. With a better understanding of what various fiber types bring to the table — as well as if, or how, a fabric is coated for stain protection — you will be able to select smart, durable options for all of your home textiles.