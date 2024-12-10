The Icicles Hanging From Your Roof Are Even Scarier Than You Think
During the holidays, icicles lining your roof might seem like the perfect touch of winter magic — nature's way of decorating alongside your string lights and festive wreaths. Unfortunately, behind their pretty holiday decor appearance, icicles can hide some serious risks for you and your loved ones. Let's dive into why those sparkling icicles might be a red flag, and what you can do to keep your home safe this winter.
The real danger with icicles comes when temperatures rise just enough for them to start falling before they've completely melted. Because of their weight, combined with the height they drop from, they can pose a serious risk to anyone unlucky enough to be underneath. While it's unlikely that an icicle will reenact a horror movie-style impaling, they're still capable of causing harm. Falling icicles can lead to concussions, cuts, bruises, and even broken bones. In some cases, people have even ended up in the hospital after being struck by one, and it's estimated that 15 people die in the United States from icicles every year. Dropping icicles can also result in fallen fences or porch damage.
So, it's best to avoid standing under an icicle when you see one. Around commercial buildings in colder climates, you've probably noticed caution signs warning about falling ice and snow — and for good reason! It's important to take these warnings seriously. If you do get hit by falling ice or frozen debris and haven't sustained immediate visible damage, it's still a good idea to see a doctor to rule out a concussion or any other injuries that might need medical attention.
How to remove these deadly icicles from your roof
As a homeowner, removing icicles is part of what you should do to prepare your home for winter. This is especially important because of something called "premises liability." Simply put, property owners are responsible for keeping their space safe. If someone gets hurt by falling ice at your home, you could be held liable since it's your responsibility to address the danger before an accident happens.
Not only that, but icicles can also cause serious damage to your roof. Their weight can strain your roof edges or gutters, sometimes even breaking them. Plus, they block water from flowing through your gutters, creating what's known as an "ice dam." This can lead to water freezing on your roof, which not only damages it over time but also increases the risk of even more falling ice.
So, how should you safely remove icicles from your roof? If you're planning to tackle it yourself, be aware that it can be dangerous. Never attempt this alone, always wear protective gear, and make sure no one is standing underneath the icicles. Use a long pole to reach the icicles, giving yourself enough distance from the edge of the roof, and gently tap the ice to break it off. A roof rake can also be helpful for this task. Just be sure to avoid any electrical wires. If you've never done this yourself, it may be a good idea to call in professionals, like a licensed contractor, to handle it safely.