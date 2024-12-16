Are Free Solar Panels Legit? Here's What You Need To Know

Now, let's explain how this works. Solar leases and PPAs provide a way to access solar energy without covering the upfront cost of panel installation. This is because the homeowner doesn't own the solar panels — the company does. The payment structure varies slightly between the two. With a solar lease, you pay a fixed monthly fee for the use of the panels, while with a PPA, you're charged based on the electricity you consume, similar to how you'd pay any other utility company.

At the end of your PPA or lease term, you'll have some options. You can renew the agreement, have the system removed ... or sometimes you can purchase the panels from the company, at their market value. Not for free, of course.

When deciding whether to own or lease, it's worth considering government incentives. For instance, the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) allows you to claim a percentage of your installation costs as a tax credit. However, if you opt for a PPA or lease, you won't be eligible for this benefit, as the installer will receive it instead. Beyond the ITC, many states and local governments offer additional tax credits and rebate programs, which are worthwhile to explore when deciding if solar panels are worth it for you and your family — and how to get them.