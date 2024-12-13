Kitchen Colors That Go With Wood Countertops

If you are in the market for a new house or refreshing your existing kitchen, there are so many reasons to love wood kitchen countertops. This eco-friendly natural countertop material boasts unique grain patterns, customizable finish options, easy maintenance for small scratches, and often a more friendly price tag than stone or other countertop options. Perhaps the most desirable quality, though, is the organic aesthetic and rich warmth that wood countertops bring to a kitchen.

If you have decided to incorporate beautiful wood countertops into your design, this leads to the next big decision regarding the rest of your kitchen aesthetic: Which colors look best with your wood countertops? In order to complement the wood material and make the space feel perfectly harmonious, there are so many wonderful hues, ranging from neutral to moody or bold, with their roots in nature. This helps bring the organic vibes to the forefront. Here are 14 of the best colors to use on cabinets, tile, or walls to make your wood countertops truly sing.