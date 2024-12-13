Kitchen Colors That Go With Wood Countertops
If you are in the market for a new house or refreshing your existing kitchen, there are so many reasons to love wood kitchen countertops. This eco-friendly natural countertop material boasts unique grain patterns, customizable finish options, easy maintenance for small scratches, and often a more friendly price tag than stone or other countertop options. Perhaps the most desirable quality, though, is the organic aesthetic and rich warmth that wood countertops bring to a kitchen.
If you have decided to incorporate beautiful wood countertops into your design, this leads to the next big decision regarding the rest of your kitchen aesthetic: Which colors look best with your wood countertops? In order to complement the wood material and make the space feel perfectly harmonious, there are so many wonderful hues, ranging from neutral to moody or bold, with their roots in nature. This helps bring the organic vibes to the forefront. Here are 14 of the best colors to use on cabinets, tile, or walls to make your wood countertops truly sing.
You can never go wrong pairing a classic navy blue with wood counters
A stunning hue from directly across the color wheel, a gray-based navy blue is an ideal complimentary color to wood countertops in both modern or traditional interiors. With the cool undertones balancing the warm, natural countertop material, this pairing is a crowd-pleasing match made in heaven. The contrast of the dark blue paint color looks ideal with a light or medium wood finish with a low saturation, since the cool blue will make the warm wood more apparent.
Mixing jewel-toned emerald green with wood tones makes a rich statement
Harness the beauty and opulence of jewel tones by incorporating a rich emerald green into your kitchen. The contrast of the luxurious feeling of the emerald with the humble, down-to-earth vibes of wood countertops creates a stunning juxtaposition that will make a statement. Use this elegant color on cabinetry or on a show-stopping backsplash to directly border the natural wood countertops, bringing them to life in an incredible way.
Create a dynamic and layered neutral kitchen with gray tones and wood countertops
If neutrals rule your roost, consider using a beautiful light to mid-tone gray hue to balance out the brown tones of wood countertops. Use a neutral gray — or even one with warm undertones, like a greige, and pair them with a medium to dark wood finish. This will create a beautifully layered interior palette of neutrals with plenty of contrast to keep it looking dynamic and exciting.
Go bold by pairing wood countertops with wine-colored burgundy hues
For some serious wow-factor, pair wood countertops with a rich wine-toned burgundy color full of depth. Gorgeous in high-gloss for modern kitchen cabinetry or in satin for a more traditional look, this regal hue paired with natural wood countertops in a light or medium finish for contrast packs a major punch. A red tone complimented with wood counters doubles down on the warmth, creating a kitchen with endless charm and visual interest that will have your guest talking about it long after they leave.
Smokey charcoal tones with wood counters creates a dramatic yet soothing space
If you're into a moody vibe but prefer to keep things neutral, consider pairing your wood countertops with smokey charcoal tones. Less bold than black but still bringing plenty of smooth drama, charcoal with neutral or warm undertones looks stunning when paired with wood to draw out the warmth of the shade. It's fabulous in a matte finish, with flat front doors, in a modern setting — but it also is great with more intricate, traditional style interiors. Regardless, charcoal looks incredible with either light or medium finish wood countertops.
Light muted green tones with wood counters create a earthy kitchen oasis
Whether you prefer a happy mint green or a sophisticated soft sage, light-toned green hues blend with wood countertops like a dream. Creating a soothing earthy vibe, these muted, airy hues pair well with any wood finish. Use light-stained wood counters for a soft, tonal look, or use dark counters to create more dramatic contrast. This nature-inspired color duo is versatile enough to bring an organic charm to all design styles, looking right at home in a traditional cottage kitchen, as well as in a modern aesthetic.
A timeless pairing of natural wood and creamy white will never go out of style
For a tried-and-true combination that will never go out of style, use a creamy white paint color with warm undertones to complement wood countertops. This fresh, airy look works best with medium to dark wood finishes, to create a welcome contrast and visual interest. Lighter wood finishes, on the other hand, achieve a quiet luxury. The addition of wood to a white kitchen brings a warm, organic quality to prevent the space from feeling stark.
When it comes to wood countertops, black is the new black
For another timeless pairing that packs some seriously chic drama, try combining black paint with wood countertops. Using light to medium wood finishes with the dark hue adds a warmth and contrast that ensures the black does not appear too harsh. Finish off the look with gold hardware to really elevate this sophisticated combination with a little sparkle.
Create organic depth and natural vibes with muted mid-tone greens & wood countertops
With a third green tone on the list, are you sensing a pattern? For a sophisticated palette full of depth and organic beauty, pair wood countertops with a muted yet rich mid-tone green such as olive or sage. Gorgeous with light to medium toned wood finishes, this nature-inspired combination will create a tranquil yet slightly moody kitchen oasis perfect for lovers of the outdoors.
Now, who doesn't love a pink kitchen with wood counters?
While pink may seem like a polarizing color, kitchens created with a muted peach-pink — as well as those in a soft true pink — are all the rage in both traditional and modern settings. To elevate and ground this graceful, feminine hue, balance those qualities out with a wood countertop material that feels more rustic, strong, and of the earth. This beautifully harmonious combination looks wonderful with wood finishes of all tones from light to dark, creating a pink kitchen paradise.
Create soothing coastal vibes by pairing wood counters with light blue hues
For the ultimate fresh and airy coastal aesthetic straight out of your favorite rom-com beach house, pair wood countertops with light blue tones to bring to mind images of the water, shoreline, and sky. The classic combination of these oceanside colors, along with the addition of the organic wood material, creates a serene and upscale coastal kitchen that will wow your guests. Incorporate bright white accents to bring the preppy beach vibes to life.
An earthy blue-green mix with wood is such a vibe
When it comes to elevated, trending cabinet colors, a deep muted hue that tiptoes somewhere between green and blue is having a major moment. Conjuring images of the evening sky or deep ocean waters, this moody yet serene hue has strong ties to nature, which is why it combines so beautifully with wood countertops to evoke a calm yet powerful earthy vibe. Often changing how it looks in light through various points of the day, this ever-evolving organic hue compliments your wood countertops beautifully.
Warm soft neutrals with wood tones create a quiet luxury
If neutrals make your heart sing, pair wood countertops with soft earth tones with warm undertones, such as beige, oatmeal, or taupe, for a quiet luxury aesthetic. Using countertops with a darker wood finish creates a dynamic contrast, while light wood countertops create a tone-on-tone look with the soothing neutrals. This minimalistic palette creates a calming, organic vibe that is majorly on trend.
Deep green tones & wood make for a moody, nature-inspired kitchen
Let's throw in one final green for consideration. If you are looking for a moody and refined, yet earthy and tranquil look in your space, head for the forest or hunter green paint. These deep and refined hues have strong ties to nature, making them both sophisticated and familiar, as well as impactful yet comforting. When paired with the organic warmth of light or medium-toned counters, the natural beauty of the outdoor-inspired combination shines through in spades.