Add Additional Storage To Your Kitchen With A Dollar Tree Dish Rack And Towel Bar
Electricity. The telephone. The iPhone. These are just some of the world's genius inventions that have made life easier. Sometimes a household hack comes along that feels almost as significant. For instance, the impressive way that Emma Villaneda from @thecraftedstudioco combines two unrelated Dollar Tree finds into one multipurpose item in this TikTok video. The end result gives you much-needed under-cabinet storage and organization for only $2.50. Alongside Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Graham Bell, and Steve Jobs, Villaneda may go down in history as a life-changer.
This wire dish drying rack and over-the-counter towel bar are available at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each and it's incredibly easy to put them together for a kitchen organizer. All you need are these two tools and a cabinet door. This simple hack for sneaking extra storage into your home is renter-friendly, with no drilling or sticky adhesive required. If you stop needing extra storage (as if), you can just remove the dish rack and use both items for their intended purposes.
What to put in your Dollar Tree over-cabinet storage
@thecraftedstudioco
Dollar Tree ✨Kitchen✨ must haves! 👉🏻 Which product was your favorite?! 📸👇🏻 SHOPPING list: 🛒 Dollar Tree Variety Pack Plastic Bags 🛒 Dollar Tree Towel Bar 🛒 Dollar Tree Metal Dish Rack 🛒 Dollar Tree Reusable Silicone Seals 🛒 Dollar Tree Rotating Bathroom Organizer #diy #organization #organizationideas #dollartree #hack #homehacks #home #homedesign #diyproject #tutorial #hacks#lifestyle #decorhacks #homedecor #decor #kitchen #kitchendesign @Emma Villaneda @Dollar Tree♬ Cafe music, corporate VP, comfortable(1277239) - zukisuzuki
The hack is almost too easy: simply place the towel bar over the cabinet door, then use the top divider on the drying rack to attach it to the bar. The height of the dividers is the perfect size for aluminum foil, parchment paper, and plastic wrap containers, which can take up a lot of kitchen drawer space. Rolled-up hand towels also fit perfectly, and when placed under the sink, put them in reach where needed most.
You can also organize your kitchen cabinets by keeping the items separate. The towel bar is the perfect length to store a paper towel roll, and the dish drying rack is a great place to store plastic container lids, cookie sheets, and cutting boards (at $1.25 a piece, you might as well get enough to store it all).
Many TikTok users complained that they wanted to try this storage hack, but don't have a Dollar Tree nearby. You can purchase other over-the-cabinet door organizers on Amazon for around $15, including these popular hanging baskets, and this cabinet door organizer with two baskets and five hooks for even more storage capability.