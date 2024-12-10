Add Additional Storage To Your Kitchen With A Dollar Tree Dish Rack And Towel Bar

Electricity. The telephone. The iPhone. These are just some of the world's genius inventions that have made life easier. Sometimes a household hack comes along that feels almost as significant. For instance, the impressive way that Emma Villaneda from @thecraftedstudioco combines two unrelated Dollar Tree finds into one multipurpose item in this TikTok video. The end result gives you much-needed under-cabinet storage and organization for only $2.50. Alongside Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Graham Bell, and Steve Jobs, Villaneda may go down in history as a life-changer.

This wire dish drying rack and over-the-counter towel bar are available at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each and it's incredibly easy to put them together for a kitchen organizer. All you need are these two tools and a cabinet door. This simple hack for sneaking extra storage into your home is renter-friendly, with no drilling or sticky adhesive required. If you stop needing extra storage (as if), you can just remove the dish rack and use both items for their intended purposes.