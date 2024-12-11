The Ridiculous Layout Mistake That New Homes Keep Making (& What's Wrong With It)

When your closet entrance is located directly off the bathroom, it means that your wardrobe is adjacent to all of the issues that plague that room — namely, moisture and smells. Open access between the two spaces means that these factors can start affecting your clothing as well. A bathroom fan can only do so much to alleviate these issues, especially considering your closet doesn't have its own exhaust fan.

It can be challenging to dehumidify a bathroom, and too much moisture in the air can cause damage, mildew, and mold to surfaces. When moisture makes its way into your closet, your clothes and accessories can develop mold spores. Once these mold spores infiltrate your garments, it can cause stains, odor, and permanent fabric damage that can be difficult or impossible to reverse. With how high the humidity levels in your bathroom-adjacent closet are going to be, you're going to want to equip your closet with a dehumidifier. Hope you have outlets for it.

And that's all before we get to the issue of odors. A poorly ventilated bathroom is already unpleasant enough to deal with, but just imagine it seeping into your clothes — meaning that you're going to work smelling like a toilet, without even realizing it. Meanwhile, if you've ever dwelled too long on the amount of bacteria that gets on your toothbrush from every toilet flush, you definitely don't want to imagine that "flush effect" impacting your nicest dresses and blazers. All that said, with this layout, you'll want to be vigilant about keeping the bathroom-closet door closed at all times.