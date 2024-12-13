Easily Remove Hard Water Stains From Glass Using An Unexpected Bathroom Staple

Hard water stains are not uncommon and can wreck the appearance of glass features or dishware in the home. These stains appear when water that contains a high amount of minerals leave its residue — this can look like cloudy spots and discoloration. If you're trying to clean your home and get rid of these hard water spots on shower doors, windows, mirrors, and glass vessel sinks, you'll need to think carefully about your approach to eliminate them efficiently.

While there are various ways to clean shower doors and other glass features around the home, you don't have to look far for some specific help with hard water stains — an unexpected bathroom staple may do a great job of helping remove them. That bathroom staple? Toothpaste. Many people believe that toothpaste works well as a spot cleaning treatment and can eliminate hard water stains quickly thanks to its fluoride content. Toothpaste does a great job when cleaning teeth and isn't too abrasive, so it may do a great job of removing hard water glass stains as well — without harming the surface underneath.