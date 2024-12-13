Easily Remove Hard Water Stains From Glass Using An Unexpected Bathroom Staple
Hard water stains are not uncommon and can wreck the appearance of glass features or dishware in the home. These stains appear when water that contains a high amount of minerals leave its residue — this can look like cloudy spots and discoloration. If you're trying to clean your home and get rid of these hard water spots on shower doors, windows, mirrors, and glass vessel sinks, you'll need to think carefully about your approach to eliminate them efficiently.
While there are various ways to clean shower doors and other glass features around the home, you don't have to look far for some specific help with hard water stains — an unexpected bathroom staple may do a great job of helping remove them. That bathroom staple? Toothpaste. Many people believe that toothpaste works well as a spot cleaning treatment and can eliminate hard water stains quickly thanks to its fluoride content. Toothpaste does a great job when cleaning teeth and isn't too abrasive, so it may do a great job of removing hard water glass stains as well — without harming the surface underneath.
How to use toothpaste to eliminate hard water stains
If you want to try eliminating a hard water stain on glass or a mirror using toothpaste, simply cover it with a small, thin layer. A traditional fluoride-based toothpaste works best –- avoid using a gel toothpaste. Don't overdo it, though. A pea-sized amount is all that's needed. After applying, you can then let the toothpaste sit for a few minutes. Next, scrub the toothpaste away using a soft bristle brush or sponge.
When cleaning, go in circular motions and be gentle to avoid abrasion. Only use enough force to remove the stain effectively. Once you've completed this process, wash away any remaining residue with water and consider using a squeegee for a more thorough job. While toothpaste may be a great choice for removing hard water stains, its usefulness doesn't stop here. There are many unexpected ways to use toothpaste in the home, particularly for cleaning, so you may want to consider completing a few other household tasks while you have a spare tube of toothpaste at the ready.