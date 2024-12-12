Ditch Your Lower Kitchen Cabinets For A Trendier Storage Alternative
The kitchen is perhaps one of the most important spaces in your home to implement a very intentional design. As one of the most used rooms in terms of working and gathering, having a functional kitchen is an absolute must. A kitchen that doesn't meet both you and your family's needs will turn what should be a casual, happy space into a dreaded one.
There is no shortage of information on how to achieve this supposed utopian combination of form and function, but as you focus on setting yourself up for success with proper kitchen storage, consider straying from the traditional kitchen cabinet ideas and inspiration. Instead consider lower kitchen drawers, a trendier and more effective storage solution. Opting for kitchen drawers instead of lower kitchen cabinets will not only give you more storage, but also help create areas that are more easily accessible. Lower kitchen drawers rather than cabinets take full advantage of every last inch of space your kitchen has to offer.
The benefits of lower drawers in the kitchen
The current trend of replacing lower kitchen cabinets with drawers has quite a few perks. Anyone who has ever gone searching in the dark recesses of lower cabinet shelves knows just how easy it is for things to get lost in the black hole that is the back of the cabinet. Impossible to reach, much of that space becomes completely unusable. It's highly likely that once you try out lower kitchen drawers instead, you won't ever want to go back. Pull-out drawers are so much simpler to fully open, saving you time and frustration. That easy access also means you are going to be making the absolute most of your kitchen storage and organization, which is a must in any kitchen.
If you opt for lower drawers as a kitchen storage idea to free up space, you may worry about your dishes getting chipped or cracked as you open and close the drawer. One way to avoid this is to add wooden pegs that perfectly fit your plates, bowls, or cups, and will keep all your delicate place settings from sliding about. It's a simple and effective solution to make the most of your new trendy lower drawers.