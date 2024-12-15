Will You Make Or Lose Money If You Airbnb Your Home?

Over 150 million guests have booked over 1.5 billion stays on the Airbnb app. Private vacation rentals offer guests a "home-away-from-home" feel that is lacking from most hotels. They are also more family-friendly, group-friendly, budget-friendly, and in some cases, pet-friendly. Over five million hosts currently list properties with Airbnb, with an average yearly income of around $14,000. Many of these properties make much more, some break even, and some actually lose money.

Now, if you're thinking about being a host, that raises a question — which category will your home fall under? The good news is that it's not a total crapshoot. With proper research, you can get a good idea of how much money you stand to gain or lose before booking a single guest.

The first step, as you'll know if you've ever watched "Vacation House Rules" on HGTV, is to follow host Scott McGillivray's #1 rule of "Do Your Research." Search similar properties in your area to see what they are charging, and how often they are getting booked. Keep in mind that prices and bookings will vary throughout the year, especially if your home is in a weather-dependent area, like a ski resort or beach. You should also check out Airbnb's calculation tool, which can project your potential monthly earnings based on your location and remove any unrealistic expectations for your Airbnb. Once you know how much you can earn, you need to figure out how much you'll have to spend. There are many costs for an Airbnb host, and not accounting for them is what leads to negative income for many properties.