The Unexpected Potato Hack Your Dirty Shower Has Been Missing

Potatoes are a versatile vegetable. There are quite a few ways to enjoy them, as illustrated by the immortal words of potato-loving Samwise Gamgee saying, "PO-TAY-TOES! Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew." But, did you know there is yet another benefit to this root vegetable? Yep, many claim that it works wonders as an unexpected cleaner, particularly in the bathroom.

Though store-bought bathroom cleaning products may be more powerful, if you find yourself in a pinch, the potato can work as an effective cleaning hack idea. Where it really shines is as a cleaner for shower doors, as it works in both getting rid of any grime and shining up the glass. A cut potato slice works on these glass doors because of the natural acids and starch it contains. Its oxalic acid breaks down buildup, while its starch is leaves a clear film that can help prevent the glass from fogging. So, this hack would probably also work great for your bathroom mirror.