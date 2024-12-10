The Unexpected Potato Hack Your Dirty Shower Has Been Missing
Potatoes are a versatile vegetable. There are quite a few ways to enjoy them, as illustrated by the immortal words of potato-loving Samwise Gamgee saying, "PO-TAY-TOES! Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew." But, did you know there is yet another benefit to this root vegetable? Yep, many claim that it works wonders as an unexpected cleaner, particularly in the bathroom.
Though store-bought bathroom cleaning products may be more powerful, if you find yourself in a pinch, the potato can work as an effective cleaning hack idea. Where it really shines is as a cleaner for shower doors, as it works in both getting rid of any grime and shining up the glass. A cut potato slice works on these glass doors because of the natural acids and starch it contains. Its oxalic acid breaks down buildup, while its starch is leaves a clear film that can help prevent the glass from fogging. So, this hack would probably also work great for your bathroom mirror.
How to clean your shower door with a potato
Getting clean shower doors will only take a few steps with a potato. To give this hack a try, you'll want to cut the potato in half to expose it, then use some elbow grease and rub the cut edge firmly on the inside and outside of your shower doors. Let the starchy film sit for a minute or two, then wash it away with a spritz of warm water. Wipe down with a dry towel or cloth. After those few easy steps your shower doors will be clean, and the potato's protective starches will help keep them shining for longer. Don't forget to try this method on your bathroom mirror as well as any other glass surfaces.
Potatoes are definitely a weird way to clean something in your home. But in addition to their glass-cleaning powers, they might also be able to clear rust stains. After you're done cleaning the shower doors in your bathroom, perhaps you notice some rust stains in your bathtub. No problem — simply add salt to the cut edge of the potato and rub the rusty parts away. The potato's oxalic acid works to dissolve the rust, while the abrasive salt helps pick up the dissolved flakes. If you prefer natural cleaning hacks around the house, potatoes are a versatile option!