How A Coffee Mug Can Help Protect Your Home Without A Security System

Though they can definitely help to keep your family safe, there are advantages and disadvantages to having a home alarm system. While there are some great DIY home security systems out there, they can get pretty pricey. But there's a very simple hack that you can use both in and away from your home — and all you need is a mug. TikTok user @richardoooo6 demonstrated this smart and thrifty hack in a video on their page.

This security hack is about as easy as it gets, and all it takes is a mug and a door handle. With the mug hanging from the door handle, it will fall to the ground if the handle is turned, and the landing sound will be loud enough to wake most of us from slumber. This idea is great not only for use in your home, but also when you travel as most hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, or Airbnbs usually have a mug available for use. And even if there isn't, bringing one from home won't take up a ton of room in your suitcase. While most doors will have a lock, there have been occasions of unexpected break-ins, especially when traveling. Using this mug hack can not only help you sleep better and feel safer, but alert you to any intruders should the worst-case scenario happen. That said, this hack does only work on handled doors, so if you have a doorknob, you will need an alternate solution.