Why Your Pool Water Looks So Cloudy (& The Best Way To Fix It)

The best prescriptions for a cloudy pool are often familiar to any pool owner: Balancing the pool's chemistry and doubling down on filtration. "To treat cloudy water, check and balance the pool's pH, alkalinity, and sanitizer levels first," Jimmie Meece told Hunker, when we spoke to him exclusively about problems with pool cloudiness. "Shocking the pool with a high dose of chlorine can help destroy any harmful bacteria, combined chlorine, or algae that could be lingering in the pool."

It's no surprise that one way of dealing with low chlorine levels is to raise the chlorine level in your swimming pool. Pool owners will be familiar with the need to occasionally shock a pool with an unusually large amount of chlorine. However, if that's not successful, regular filter maintenance and adjustments also enter the picture when you're coping with cloudiness in your pool. "It's also important to clean or replace the filter if it's clogged," Meece said, "and make sure the filtration system runs long enough each day to properly clear the water." Pool filtration systems are typical run at least eight hours per day, but it's common to increase that number to as many as 12 hours when dealing with cloudy water and other issues that might be impacted by better filtration.

If all goes well, you should start to see results from your corrective measures within a day or two. That said, it can take longer, depending on the degree of cloudiness that is present in the water. So be patient, don't stare at the clock, and monitor your pool water closely. Meanwhile, consider that other, rarer problems could also be a factor.