What Should You Install First: Tile Floors Or Cabinets?

Which comes first, tile floors or cabinets? It's the catch-22 of kitchen remodeling. There are arguments for both sides. However, the pros outweigh the cons for installing kitchen floor tiles first, and that is what most professionals recommend.

Josh Byrd, owner of Footprints Floors of Nashville, spoke exclusively to Hunker about the subject. As he puts it, "In general, it's best to have the tile floor installed first to achieve the proper height for your countertops in relation to your appliances." The standard height of kitchen cabinets is 34 to 36 inches, which matches the standard sizes for kitchen appliances. If you install kitchen cabinets directly onto the subfloor, your cabinets may not be flush with your oven or dishwasher. As Byrd adds, "This also makes future layout changes with cabinets easier, as you will not have to worry about gaps in the floor."

Installing floor tiles first enables you to freely move, remove, or replace your cabinets without worrying about a naked floor underneath. Doing so will also save you a lot of money in the long run, by preventing water damage: An untreated leak from your refrigerator or dishwasher can seep under your cabinets directly onto your subfloor, causing mold growth and even foundation issues. The tiles also make it easier if you need to repair or replace the leaky appliance — because if your appliance was installed on top of the tiles instead of slightly below, you can pull it out more easily, without causing damage.