Old House? Here's The Key Safety Reason To Get An Electrician To Take A Look

Whether you are flipping an old house or simply live in one, you may be concerned about when you'll have to replace the septic, the roof, or the plumbing ... but maybe it's your outlets you should be worried about, instead. As harmless as they may seem, old outlets can actually be a serious hazard to your home. That's why Hunker exclusively spoke with Dan Mock, VP of Operations at Mister Sparky, for the insider scoop. His main concern with old outlets? Lack of ground-fault circuit interruptors, better known as GFCI.

"GFCI protection became required in homes in the early 1970s," says Mock. "While most homes built before the 70s have undergone some code updates, we recommend you have an electrician assess your system to ensure you have proper GFCI protection."

If you've gotten to this point and you're still wondering "Well, what is a GFCI, actually?" — well, they are a safety feature designed to protect from shocks and electrical fires, by interrupting the flow of electricity when it senses an imbalance on input vs. output of the current. And it's not just fire hazards that are a concern. As Mock explains, "If your home was built after the 1970s but before 2000, it's likely that the outlets in your bathrooms, garage and exterior are connected," said Mock. "Ensure all GFCI outlets in your home are tested before plugging in lights. If your home is wired this way, a power loss to your lights could cause power loss in other parts of your home." Fortunately, if you are wondering how to reset a reset a GFCI, you've probably done it before. Simply press the reset button on the outlet itself: If color coded, it will be red.