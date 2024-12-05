The Unnecessary Laundry Product With A Clean Reputation But A Dirty Truth

If you're dedicated to doing laundry better, it may seem like a good idea to go the extra mile and try to make use of every new laundry product that boasts great cleaning power or aims to improve the scent of your clothing. Despite your best intentions, however, there are certain laundry products you should avoid. Laundry scent booster beads, for example, are relatively new and claim to make your laundry smell fresh for an extended period of time after its most recent wash. These beads are added directly to the drum of the washing machine and dissolve during the wash cycle — and they actually do a pretty good job of eliminating foul-smelling laundry and making your clothes and linens smell great.

While laundry scent booster beads can create a pleasant scent for your laundry, they do come with some serious issues that should make you reconsider using them. One of the biggest problems is that laundry scent booster beads may harm your washing machine, especially if you overuse them or don't follow the directions. Not only that, but these beads may also cause damage to clothing and become a safety hazard, particularly for children and pets.