Building Your Own Home? Here's Why Your Estimated Schedule Is A Joke

When you're building your own home, you're also going to have an estimated schedule. It's the theoretical structure that holds a million equally theoretical (yet all-too-real) pieces together. A long time ago, I read somewhere that building a home typically takes between seven and 14 months, and if by "building your own home," you mean that you're being a dogged and knowledgeable general contractor for your own house, I can see 14 months. With experience, maybe you get down to eight or so. But if someone is general-contracting their own home in seven months, I strongly suspect they plan to live in an ice-fishing shack... albeit a very nice one, perhaps with hot water recirculation and some kind of smart home-enabled ice auger. Meanwhile, if you're a plain old DIYer planning on literally building your home with your own two hands? Even 14 months is a pipe dream. In fact, pipes are a pipe dream, because there's a good chance you won't even get the plumbing roughed in by then.

When I set out to build my own home following a post-COVID layoff, I figured I'd get it done in nine months. That proposition now makes me laugh, between the tears. Even 14 months was out of the question for me, and probably for you, too.

It's not all about pulling building permits. Not construction change orders, either, though both of those have their roles to play. Truthfully, nothing specific — not even an unfortunate run-in with a ladder that broke my right wrist — broke our project schedule by itself. But everything gathers debris as it rolls downhill, and by the time the finish work started around day 450 of my 274-day building schedule, the schedule and remaining work were a tangle of wire remnants and splintered cutoffs.