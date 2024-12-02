You're Getting Marie Kondo's Decluttering Rule Wrong (& Here's Why It Really Works)

Back in 2014, Marie Kondo famously laid out her method for decluttering your home in her #1 New York Times Best-Seller "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up." Two Netflix shows and a handful of books later, and there aren't many people left who haven't tried her KonMari Method and loved it ... or failed at it, criticized it, and written it off.

For those who've had trouble implementing her approach, the usual snag is that they get caught up on the "spark joy" part, which requires holding each item in your hands and asking yourself whether it sparks joy. If the item doesn't bring you joy, you discard it. Some people get confused with the principle of the "spark joy" method. After all, it doesn't seem to leave room for practical items like toilet brushes or toasters.

Here's the problem with that: You're not supposed to take it so literally. Instead, the idea is that you want to focus specifically on what adds value to your home or life. The catchy phrase is the most memorable step in her process, for sure, and has taken on a life of its own in popular culture. What's also usually left out of this discussion, though, is that this is only the final step in a 6-step process, and skipping to the end can lead to poor results. Fans of her show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," have seen homes go from horribly cluttered to beautifully organized in a 40-minute episode, but the KonMari Method is not a one-time "before and after" event. It is an entire lifestyle change that requires regular maintenance.